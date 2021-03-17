Teens excited about being eligible for COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is getting ready to roll out coronavirus vaccinations for anyone over the age of 16 and area teens are weighing in on the chance to get protected from COVID-19.

For JuJuan Banks and the rest of his senior class at Central Catholic, their senior year has been filtered behind masks.

“It’s kind of hurtful honestly. Just thinking about it out of all the classes, it’s really our class that’s going through it the toughest, so I look forward to getting back to normal,” Banks said.

Everyone 16 and older will qualify for the COVID vaccine on March 29.

“I’m ecstatic, I just I cannot wait to get life back to normal as I know it,” senior Ella Schroeder said. “And I just think that getting vaccinated is the best opportunity.”

Teens age 16 to 18 only qualify for the Pfizer vaccine, based on results from clinical trials.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.