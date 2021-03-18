13abc to simulcast WOIO special “The Cleveland Comeback: Facts about the VAX Live”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “The Cleveland Comeback: Facts about the VAX Live” will broadcast Tuesday, March 23 at 9 p.m. on CBS 19 (WOIO), and the 19 News streaming channel on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

The program will simulcast in the Toledo area on 13abc.

The television special will bring together experts from all three major Cleveland hospitals -- the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, and MetroHealth System -- to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Representatives from the Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers will also join the show to offer their personal perspectives on the pandemic experience and words of encouragement.

The Ohio Department of Health will be available to check eligibility and schedule viewers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit vaxchat.ohio.gov to chat with the ODH Vaccine Support Virtual Assistant or call 1-833-427-5634.

