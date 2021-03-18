Amazon Air now operating out of Toledo Express

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon added another component of their logistical empire to the Toledo area, the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announced Thursday. This time by air.

The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport will be home to a Amazon Air Gateway, which is anticipated to create more than 50 new jobs and will service daily flights for Amazon customers in the region.

Amazon’s first plane arrived at TOL last night at 10:36 p.m. and departed TOL at 8:57 a.m. this morning.

“In 2020, the Port Authority established six strategic pillars for continuing to improve and enhance operations at the airport,” said Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “The re-establishment of air cargo operations was one of these strategies and we are pleased to announce that we have partnered with Amazon Air to launch a new cargo gateway at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.”

Amazon Air’s newest gateway will include an onsite area to sort packages bound for their next destination and will be managed by an Amazon logistics partner, Pinnacle Logistics.

Pinnacle Logistics will utilize the Port Authority’s 65,000 sq. ft. building at Two Air Cargo Parkway for the sorting and handling of Amazon Air’s cargo.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.