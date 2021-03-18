Advertisement

Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old taken in Oakland, Calif.

Michael Hamilton, 2, was taken on Tuesday. Police believe a woman named Tinasha, 30, has...
Michael Hamilton, 2, was taken on Tuesday. Police believe a woman named Tinasha, 30, has abducted him.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News) - The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old boy was abducted.

Michael Hamilton, 2, was taken on Tuesday. Police believe a woman named Tinasha, 30, has abducted him.

Michael is 3′ tall with black hair, brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a blue Fila sweater, blue Fila pants and blue shoes.

The suspect, a Black woman last seen in black coat and leggings, was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.

If seen, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car
Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Bowling Green school board backtracks, students will not be returning full-time
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
The Old Bag of Nails Pub is known for its fish & chips.
Imperfect timing: Pub opened one day after statewide shutdown in 2020

Latest News

Royalty Grisby, 1, is missing after the car she was riding in was stolen in Stone Mountain, Ga.
Amber Alert: Suspect in custody, 1-year-old girl still missing after vehicle stolen in Ga.
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency: AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning
After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and...
Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
The British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said the hornets pose threats...
Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets
Washington state's murder hornet response