Advertisement

Amber Alert: Suspect in custody, 1-year-old girl still missing after vehicle stolen in Ga.

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities took a suspect into custody Thursday, but continue to search for a missing 1-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

The vehicle has since been located, but Royalty Grisby is still missing, DeKalb County Police said. A a noon news conference, police identified 14-year-old Malachi Richardson as the person or one of the people believed to have taken the car.

The theft happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday when the driver was making a food delivery in Stone Mountain, Ga. Police said they believe the delivery order was a setup.

“I just want my baby home. That’s it,” said Elizabeth Grisby, Royalty’s mother. “You can take her to the hospital. You can take her anywhere. Take her to the store. Just bring her home. She didn’t do anything. She was asleep in the back seat.”

Two suspects were initially believed to have stolen the 2010 Nissan Armada with Royalty inside. The girl is 2′8″, weighing 36 pounds.

She was last seen in a purple shirt with purple, white and pink socks.

If you see the child or have information on her whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car
Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Bowling Green school board backtracks, students will not be returning full-time
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
The Old Bag of Nails Pub is known for its fish & chips.
Imperfect timing: Pub opened one day after statewide shutdown in 2020

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency: AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning
After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and...
Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
The British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said the hornets pose threats...
Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets
Washington state's murder hornet response