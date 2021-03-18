Advertisement

Biden plans tax increases on high-income earners to pay for infrastructure

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden said in an interview that people earning $400,000 or more would see a “small to significant tax increase” in his plan to pay for infrastructure and other initiatives.

“If you make less than $400,000, you won’t see one single penny in additional federal tax,” he said in an ABC News interview aired Wednesday.

According to a Bloomberg report, tax proposals under consideration by the Biden administration follow closely with what he suggested during his campaign. They include a rollback of some of the Trump tax cuts from 2017, including raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and an expansion of the estate tax that currently exempts the first $10 million.

Other ideas under discussion include returning the top income tax bracket to the pre-2017 level, a minimum on large companies like Amazon that pay little to no taxes and taxing millionaires’ investment income, per NBC News reporting.

Republicans in Congress have said they would not consider any tax increases. Biden said in the interview that “I may not get (Republicans), but I’ll get the Democratic votes.”

Democrats have a slim majority in the House and a 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes.

Tax proposals could be passed through a Senate process called reconciliation, which requires only a majority instead of a filibuster-proof 60 votes. The Trump tax cuts and the Biden COVID-19 relief bill passed in March both were approved in that manner.

No formal announcement has been made, and multiple plans are reportedly still under consideration. The White House said a plan would be announced some time after the COVID relief bill was signed, which happened March 11.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car
Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Bowling Green school board backtracks, students will not be returning full-time
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
The Old Bag of Nails Pub is known for its fish & chips.
Imperfect timing: Pub opened one day after statewide shutdown in 2020

Latest News

Royalty Grisby, 1, is missing after the car she was riding in was stolen in Stone Mountain, Ga.
Amber Alert: Suspect in custody, 1-year-old girl still missing after vehicle stolen in Ga.
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency: AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning
After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and...
Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
The British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said the hornets pose threats...
Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets
Washington state's murder hornet response