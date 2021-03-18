Advertisement

Biden to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada in first exports

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is planning to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots.

A White House official confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have been stockpiled in the U.S. should it receive emergency use authorization, sparking an international outcry that lifesaving doses could not be used overseas.

The White House has said President Joe Biden’s priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the transaction before it was officially announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car
Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Bowling Green school board backtracks, students will not be returning full-time
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
The Old Bag of Nails Pub is known for its fish & chips.
Imperfect timing: Pub opened one day after statewide shutdown in 2020

Latest News

Royalty Grisby, 1, is missing after the car she was riding in was stolen in Stone Mountain, Ga.
Amber Alert: Suspect in custody, 1-year-old girl still missing after vehicle stolen in Ga.
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency: AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning
After dropping off flowers Jesus Estrella, left, and Shelby stand in support of the Asian and...
Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks
The British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said the hornets pose threats...
Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets
Washington state's murder hornet response