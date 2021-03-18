Advertisement

CIT offering free training for proper communication with individuals with autism

With the growing frequency in calls to first responders, CIT NW Ohio expands program to public
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Autism is one of the fastest growing developmental disabilities, but not everyone has the resources and tools to best communicate with people with autism.

With the number of people with autism growing every day, there is a greater frequency of calls to first responders, so The Crisis Intervention Teams of Northwest Ohio says getting people trained to best interact with people with autism is vital.

They’re hosting a free all-day training program today for first responders as well as the public to recognize these behaviors among people with autism and learn how to communicate properly.

David M. Olds, CIT Coordinator from CIT Northwest Ohio, said there have been times when law enforcement is called on individuals with autism, and not knowing how to handle these behaviors made for dangerous situations.

“Our law enforcement, EMS, firemen, all first responders, are coming into contact with it more frequently and we just want to make sure they are having a successful interaction with someone who has autism,” says Olds.

The free training is today from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. To sign up, contact Olds by calling 419-334-8021 or 419-334-2054, or email dolds@namissw.org

