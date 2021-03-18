Advertisement

Directions Credit Union apologizes after glitch exposes member information

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Directions Credit Union has issued an apology to its customers after its digital banking options malfunctioned and its database was corrupted.

In a statement, President & CEO Barry Shaner said some members of the credit union may have been able to see other members’ information. The bank is assuring members that no fraudulent transactions have happened and no social security members were visible during the glitch.

It is unclear how many members were affected but the issue was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon. Automatic deposits, account payments, and scheduled bill payments are still being processed, according to the statement.

The disruption to the systems may have been part of a global outage from Microsoft Azure, which is used by other banks for security.

Directions will be contacting impacted members directly. It has extended call center hours this week until 7 p.m.

