East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad crossings in the area where trains sometimes block their way home from school.

One of those people is Al Kine, who has lived in that part of the city for nearly 75 years. But it wasn’t until recently when he noticed the problem.

He believes the stretch of trains passing through the area have gotten longer over the course of the last year. He said they never used to stop on the tracks like they have recently, especially during hours when children are commuting to or from school.

“When they’re coming home, they can’t wait for the train and they can’t go around them because they’re so long,” Kline said.

Watch: A man in East Toledo has seen kids crawl under and through stopped train cars blocking intersections on their way home from school. Hear from him and the railroad company tonight at 11. Posted by Josh Croup on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

So, instead of waiting, he’s seen the children crawling through or going under the stopped train cars. He’s captured the moments on surveillance video, too.

“If that train starts moving when some kid’s jumping up there, he could fall and get his legs cut off,” Kline said.

The trains are operated by Norfolk Southern and follow federal regulations.

“Stopped trains and unsafe actions like this are a serious concern for Norfolk Southern,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to determine the reason and solution for stopped trains in this area, but in the meantime ask the public to remain safe around crossings and trains.”

It’s illegal to cross through or under a stopped train in Ohio.

The Buckeye State ranked as the 11th-worst state in the country last year for railroad trespassing casualties, according to preliminary data from the Federal Railroad Administration. 14 people died and 11 more were hurt in trespassing incidents.

In 2019 the federal agency admitted communities across the country are dealing with similar issues. It launched a website for people to report blocked crossings that you can find by clicking here.

The organization Operation Lifesaver, which works to increase education and public awareness around rail safety, has held education events with school-aged children in the Toledo area, including the elementary school by Kline’s house.

He said education efforts need to be ramped up as a combined effort between parents and the school. Ideally, he said, the trains simply won’t get in the way.

“Something has to be done,” Kline said. “You can’t have kids crawling across the trains, underneath the trains. That’s ridiculous.”

