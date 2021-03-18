Health Commissioner: closer to normal by August

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eric Zgodzinski, Lucas County Health Commissioner, said residents can expect to be substantially closer to normal by August during the county briefing on Thursday.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been on a downward trend in recent weeks -- with an occasional spike -- a trend he expects to continue as more Ohioans get vaccinated. Nearly 22% of the Lucas County population has begun the vaccination process so far, receiving at least their first dose.

In an effort to get more shots in arms as quickly as possible, the Lucas County Recreation Center will officially become a permanent mass vaccination site the week of March 29. The health department said it will be able to administer between 5,000 and 20,000 doses weekly and the site will remain open for up to 90 days.

With Ohio’s vaccine eligibility expanding to additional groups tomorrow, and again on March 29th, the mass vaccination site needs all hands on deck. The health department is looking for additional volunteers to help in various roles, with everything from administering shots, to helping with registration, parking, and more. Volunteers must be 18 years or older. You can contact TLCHD on its website.

