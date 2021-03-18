Advertisement

La. teen planned to ‘kidnap and murder gay men’ he met through dating app, indictment says

Chance Seneca, 19, is accused of attacking a teen in Lafayette as part of an alleged plan to...
Chance Seneca, 19, is accused of attacking a teen in Lafayette as part of an alleged plan to "kidnap and murder gay men."(Lafayette Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - A federal indictment details a dark scheme allegedly planned by a Louisiana teen to “kidnap and murder gay men whom he met online.”

Chance Seneca, 19, from Lafayette, Louisiana, is accused of kidnapping two gay men he met through a dating app called Grindr in June of 2020. Seneca attempted to kidnap one other person but failed during that same time period, according to the Department of Justice.

Seneca allegedly sent an 18-year-old to the hospital in critical condition after stabbing him in the neck during one of those alleged attacks.

That teen told other Louisiana media outlets he, “suffered from strangulation that popped nearly every blood vessel in his face, six stab wounds to the neck, blunt force trauma to his head and cuts so deep to his wrists that his hands were nearly sawed off.”

The indictment says Seneca planned to dismember that victim and use his body parts for other purposes. To conceal his actions, Seneca allegedly tried to delete his messages to the other teen.

On Thursday, March 18, federal prosecutors announced Seneca faces charges of a hate crime, kidnapping, fire arm and obstruction charges.

The maximum punishment Seneca can face for the hate crime, kidnapping, and firearm charges includes life imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car
One of the biggest projects is the renovation of Fort Industry Square
Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment

Latest News

Churches change after covid
Churches ready for return of Easter services
Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith during the pandemic Clients are coming back to...
Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith, small business loans to survive pandemic
Law enforcement and parents weigh in on teen speeding statistics
Law enforcement, parents stress teen driving safety
Conservative commentator Dan Bongino speaks at the Conservative Political Action Committee...
Dan Bongino tapped for national afternoon radio slot in May
In a statement, BGSU board member Howard Traul explains “The problem is not fraternities but...
BGSU Board of Trustees member speaks out supporting Greek life following the tragic loss of student Stone Foltz