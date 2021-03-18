Large-scale COVID vaccination clinics coming to BGSU’s Perry Field House

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will host a series of large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Perry Field House on the Bowling Green campus.

The first clinics will take place Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31, and will be open to the public. Another clinic is schedule for April on the 20th and 21st.Dates for the second vaccine dose will be April 20-21 at the Perry Field House.

“As a public university for the public good, BGSU offered its facilities for vaccine distribution early in the process,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. “From the start of the global pandemic, we have been committed to public health for our community, region and state. While we implemented health and safety measures that helped slow the spread of the virus, we recognized a safe vaccine was the larger goal and these clinics are a critical step in moving forward.”

Starting Monday, March 29, all Ohioans aged 16 or older will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

The Wood County Health Department will open registration for the March 30-31 clinics at noon Friday, March 19.

All vaccine clinic appointments are scheduled via the ArmorVax app or website.

There is an additional vaccine clinic planned for Wednesday, April 7, at Perry Field House. Registration for the April 7 clinic will open at noon Friday, March 26.

