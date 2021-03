TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 45-year-old Toledo man is being charged with assaulting a Toledo Police officer for spitting on him during an arrest.

Christopher Wyatt was arrested Wednesday evening when he spit on the officer through the cage in a cruiser.

There was no indication in the police report of why Wyatt was in custody to begin with.

