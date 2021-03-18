Advertisement

March 18th Weather Forecast

Ugly Weather Today, Sunny & Warmer Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely today with strong winds out of the northeast. Winds will be sustained around 20 to 30 mph with 50 mph wind gusts possible late afternoon and early evening. Rain may mix with snow at times late day southeast of Toledo. The rain will move out early tonight with lows dropping to the upper 20s. Friday through Monday will be sunny with warmer temperatures. Friday will have highs in the low 40s. Saturday will be in the low 50s. Highs return to the 60s on Sunday and Monday.

