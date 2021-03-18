Michigan changes visitation guidelines

LANSING, Michigan (WTVG) - Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is loosening restrictions on residential care facility visitation rules.

In a revised health order, the department said the changes are based on new guidance from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services as millions of people have been vaccinated.

The order allows visitors to come into care facilities without requiring a COVID-19 test, although it continues to strongly encourage testing before making a trip. It allows both indoor and outdoor visits but only if the care facility has gone two weeks without recording a COVID-19 case among residents or staff.

The guidance does note a preference for outdoor visits whenever possible, including in instances in which both the visitor and resident are fully vaccinated. Outdoor visitation generally poses a lower risk of transmission, according to MDHHS.

All visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

“While we are still very much fighting this pandemic and seeing some concerning trends in new cases and hospitalizations, these new changes align with CDC guidance and support families being able to visit their loved ones in nursing facilities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Residential care facilities refer to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult foster care homes, hospice, and substance use disorder facilities.

