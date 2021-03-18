More than 30 cats rescued from deplorable conditions in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Nearly three dozen cats are safe after being rescued from a home in Monroe County. About a dozen of those cats were found on the roof and in need of urgent medical attention.

”The conditions were pretty horrendous,” said Penny Bly, founder of Friends of Companion Animals. “It was the worst that I have seen.”

Bly said her animal rescue organization received a call to help after a dozen cats were found on the roof of the Frenchtown Township home.

“A mail carrier contacted us that had seen cats on the roof of a house,” Bly said.

Inside, the conditions were deplorable. Bly said she cannot show photos but says many of the cats were covered in feces and needing medical treatment.

“We had a couple cats that had frostbite because there was no heat in the house, so we had a cat that had to have a tail amputated,” Bly said.

Friends of Companion Animals is the only all-cat rescue in Monroe County, with the ability to house up to 120 cats in the building. Their mission is to care for and help limit the feline population.

The costs of nursing cats back to health are mounting, which is why Bly said donations are always welcome.

“They are getting fixed, vaccinated, tested, rabies, all that stuff,” Bly said.

As for the cats who were rescued, they are ready and waiting for their forever homes.

“We already adopted out two of the cats,” Bly said. “They have just been through a lot and really scared, but they are not feral.”

