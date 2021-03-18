Advertisement

Mud Hens announce increased seating capacity for 2021 home games

An aerial view of Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
An aerial view of Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens and their fans got some good news Thursday when the State of Ohio approved the team’s safety plan to allow 30 percent capacity at Fifth Third Field when the season opens on May 4.

Home games will now host up to 4,000 fans per game, with the actual game-to-game capacity fluctuating between 2,700 and 4,000, depending on how seating pods are sold, in groups of one to six, with social distancing protocols in place.

The 30 percent capacity number is based on the seats available in the bowl plus the additional seating areas around the ballpark.

“We’d like to thank the Governor (Mike DeWine) and Ohio Health Department, along with our local health advisors for their support and guidance during this process,” Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager Erik Ibsen said. “A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to get to this point; every approval brings us one step closer to normal. We are counting down the days until we can safely reopen and welcome our fans back.”

🚨 BREAKING: The State of Ohio has approved Fifth Third Field for 30 percent capacity when our season begins on May 4. 🚨 Read more: atmilb.com/3r3vaHg

Posted by Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, March 18, 2021

There will be mandatory health and safety protocols at every game this season, including mandatory masks for all attendees aged two years and above, socially-distanced pod seating, designated entrances, digital ticketing, enhanced cleaning protocols, and plenty of hand sanitizers.

Single-game tickets for the general public will be announced at a later time based on availability. To receive an alert when single game tickets get released throughout the season, text ‘BASEBALL’ to 1-833-585-1404.

