Advertisement

Ohio to receive a half-million vaccine doses weekly starting March 29th

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds a press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds a press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Gov. DeWine expects a half-million vaccine doses into Ohio each week starting March 29th.

The increase in supply is a major factor in the state’s decision to expand vaccine eligibility on Friday and open vaccines up to all Ohioans aged 16 and older by the end of the month. Ohio has received an average of 400,000 doses in recent weeks. The governor anticipates that supply will only go up, or at least remain steady at 500,000 doses in the weeks and months following the expanded vaccine eligibility.

DeWine acknowledged the expansion comes as many who are already eligible are still struggling to book an appointment. While that remains a concern, providers across the state are reporting leftover doses and unfilled appointments. The governor said after previous eligibility expansions, there’s a temporary swell of people booking appointments but that tapers off by the third week. The state took those accounts from local officials into consideration in opening eligibility

Meantime, some Ohioans have struggled to navigate the largely digital system for scheduling a shot. Those without internet access or who have trouble with booking an appointment online are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-427-5634. The Ohio Department of Health has brought on additional staff to help schedule appointments. The governor said people can also reach out to their local health departments via phone for help.

The registration system is a barrier for some, DeWine said. The state is looking into testing out walk-up vaccinations for underserved populations in Cleveland, though specific dates have not been released. This hasn’t been a viable option thus far in the vaccine rollout, according to DeWine. He said it would be a logistical challenge to get second doses out. Avoiding walk-ups also helped Ohioans avoid waiting in long lines seen in other states.

The COVID-19 outlook in Ohio is improving, with 10 more counties being downgraded on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System today.

Every time a person gets a vaccine we get one step closer to a return to normalcy, DeWine said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car
One of the biggest projects is the renovation of Fort Industry Square
Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment

Latest News

Churches change after covid
Churches ready for return of Easter services
Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith during the pandemic Clients are coming back to...
Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith, small business loans to survive pandemic
Law enforcement and parents weigh in on teen speeding statistics
Law enforcement, parents stress teen driving safety
In a statement, BGSU board member Howard Traul explains “The problem is not fraternities but...
BGSU Board of Trustees member speaks out supporting Greek life following the tragic loss of student Stone Foltz
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble