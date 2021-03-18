Ohio to receive a half-million vaccine doses weekly starting March 29th

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Gov. DeWine expects a half-million vaccine doses into Ohio each week starting March 29th.

The increase in supply is a major factor in the state’s decision to expand vaccine eligibility on Friday and open vaccines up to all Ohioans aged 16 and older by the end of the month. Ohio has received an average of 400,000 doses in recent weeks. The governor anticipates that supply will only go up, or at least remain steady at 500,000 doses in the weeks and months following the expanded vaccine eligibility.

DeWine acknowledged the expansion comes as many who are already eligible are still struggling to book an appointment. While that remains a concern, providers across the state are reporting leftover doses and unfilled appointments. The governor said after previous eligibility expansions, there’s a temporary swell of people booking appointments but that tapers off by the third week. The state took those accounts from local officials into consideration in opening eligibility

Meantime, some Ohioans have struggled to navigate the largely digital system for scheduling a shot. Those without internet access or who have trouble with booking an appointment online are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-427-5634. The Ohio Department of Health has brought on additional staff to help schedule appointments. The governor said people can also reach out to their local health departments via phone for help.

The registration system is a barrier for some, DeWine said. The state is looking into testing out walk-up vaccinations for underserved populations in Cleveland, though specific dates have not been released. This hasn’t been a viable option thus far in the vaccine rollout, according to DeWine. He said it would be a logistical challenge to get second doses out. Avoiding walk-ups also helped Ohioans avoid waiting in long lines seen in other states.

The COVID-19 outlook in Ohio is improving, with 10 more counties being downgraded on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System today.

Every time a person gets a vaccine we get one step closer to a return to normalcy, DeWine said.

