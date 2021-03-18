Advertisement

Prepare the popcorn: AMC opening more movie theaters

A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York.
A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) – It’s showtime! AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday as a bunch of theaters reopen in California. Even more theaters are expected to open by March 26.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 6% in morning trading on Thursday.

AMC said that more than 40 of its locations in California are reopening beginning on Friday. California is expected to open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday. The company is preparing to resume operations at the rest of its California locations once the proper local approvals are in place. AMC previously opened more than 500 of its theaters elsewhere around the country.

Movie theaters all over shuttered their doors a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. While some movie theaters have opened over the past few months with limited capacity and enhanced safety protocols, the announcement by AMC to open nearly all of its U.S. theaters by month’s end means more people will have more locations to choose from if they want to see a film on the big screen.

AMC’s announcement is welcomed by movie fans not only because more of them will get to return to AMC’s reclining seats and stadium style format, but because it means the company has hopefully put the worst behind it. It was only in June that AMC cautioned it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, as its theaters closed and film studios started releasing more movies directly to viewers on streaming services.

But AMC stayed the course, slowly opening its theaters in states over the past several months when it was allowed to and pivoting its business. One of its outside-the-box moves included renting out theaters for private movie screenings to a limited number of people.

More theaters opening will also mean more jobs for people to go to. AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan says the company is welcoming back employees who were working for it prior to theaters being shut down, as well as bringing in new workers. All will be trained on its cleaning and safety protocols, which include social distancing and automatic seat blocking in each theater, mandatory mask wearing, hand sanitizing stations, upgraded air filtration, contactless ticketing and mobile ordering for food and drinks.

AMC’s theater reopenings are part of the entertainment industry’s gradual road to recovery as states begin loosening restrictions and more people receive vaccinations. Last week California announced that Disneyland will be able to open next month and new public health rules would allow live concerts at stadiums and sports arenas to reopen with limited attendance April 1.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest report says that in February, most of the job gains that occurred were in the leisure and hospitality industries. Employment in those sectors increased by 355,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

