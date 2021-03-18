Advertisement

Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has been unable to find a cause of death for the 3-year-old boy found dead in an apartment complex swimming pool in September.

Braylen Noble went missing on September 4, with family members speculating that the only way he could have gotten out was through a third-story window. Toledo Police, Toledo Fire & Rescue, and numerous volunteers originally searched the nearby pool that day but did not locate him at that time.

According to a report from the Coroner’s Office released Thursday, Noble’s death has been ruled as “no anatomic or toxicologic cause of death” with the contributing cause “submersion in water.” It also notes that “nothing conclusive was found at the autopsy.”

Braylen Noble Update LIVE from Hunter’s Ridge

It wasn’t until five days later when police searched the pool again that he would be found.

A preliminary autopsy found “no gross evidence of trauma” and no “anatomic cause of death” a day later, saying toxicology results were still pending.

Six months later, family and investigators are still without answers in the disappearance and death of the young child at his Hunter’s Ridge Apartments home on Byrne Rd.

Authorities have taped off a portion of Hunter's Ridge in the search for Braylen Noble.
Authorities have taped off a portion of Hunter's Ridge in the search for Braylen Noble.(WTVG)

