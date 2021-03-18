Sylvania could be getting a new rec center

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A new rec center could be coming to the Sylvania area. The Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District (SAJRD) will be unveiling the full plan and asking for public comment Thursday night.

SAJRD has a lot of outdoor facilities, like PaceSetter Park. But the organization thinks the community could benefit from some more indoor facilities.

“This community is moving forward. We’re not just static. We’re going to be proactive, and take the needs of the community and formulate those into a plan, and hopefully make it into fruition in the future,” says SAJRD Chairperson John Pristash.

The plan for Sylvania is a brand new, state-of-the-art, multi-generational recreation center housed somewhere in the central part of the city.

The district says this is what the community asked for in a series of surveys.

“The data that was collected there were really three things that jumped out that people were looking for. An indoor aquatic facility was mentioned a lot, indoor walking tracks, and adult wellness opportunities were things we gathered a lot of information on,” says Mike McMahon, operational manager for SAJRD.

SAJRD thinks they’ve come up with a plan to address all of those needs - a plan that will be unveiled tonight. There will be a zoom presentation that you can access here at 6:00 Thursday night. People can view a presentation, ask questions, and voice concerns or support.

One resident thinks that the project is exactly what the community needs.

“I think it would be wonderful. I think the recreation center they have now is nice, and to build on that I think would be good for the kids, and I think they need that now after the pandemic,” says resident Lori Litzer.

Many details of the plan will be revealed at the forum, but you will not be able to hear about a funding source, since that has yet to be determined.

If you miss this forum, there will be another one on April 29th.

More information here.

