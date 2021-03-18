Advertisement

Sylvania could be getting a new rec center

The Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District (SAJRD) will be unveiling the full plan and asking for public comment tonight.
By Kayla Molander
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A new rec center could be coming to the Sylvania area. The Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District (SAJRD) will be unveiling the full plan and asking for public comment Thursday night.

SAJRD has a lot of outdoor facilities, like PaceSetter Park. But the organization thinks the community could benefit from some more indoor facilities.

“This community is moving forward. We’re not just static. We’re going to be proactive, and take the needs of the community and formulate those into a plan, and hopefully make it into fruition in the future,” says SAJRD Chairperson John Pristash.

The plan for Sylvania is a brand new, state-of-the-art, multi-generational recreation center housed somewhere in the central part of the city.

The district says this is what the community asked for in a series of surveys.

“The data that was collected there were really three things that jumped out that people were looking for. An indoor aquatic facility was mentioned a lot, indoor walking tracks, and adult wellness opportunities were things we gathered a lot of information on,” says Mike McMahon, operational manager for SAJRD.

SAJRD thinks they’ve come up with a plan to address all of those needs - a plan that will be unveiled tonight. There will be a zoom presentation that you can access here at 6:00 Thursday night. People can view a presentation, ask questions, and voice concerns or support.

One resident thinks that the project is exactly what the community needs.

“I think it would be wonderful. I think the recreation center they have now is nice, and to build on that I think would be good for the kids, and I think they need that now after the pandemic,” says resident Lori Litzer.

Many details of the plan will be revealed at the forum, but you will not be able to hear about a funding source, since that has yet to be determined.

If you miss this forum, there will be another one on April 29th.

More information here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car
One of the biggest projects is the renovation of Fort Industry Square
Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment

Latest News

Churches change after covid
Churches ready for return of Easter services
Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith during the pandemic Clients are coming back to...
Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith, small business loans to survive pandemic
Law enforcement and parents weigh in on teen speeding statistics
Law enforcement, parents stress teen driving safety
In a statement, BGSU board member Howard Traul explains “The problem is not fraternities but...
BGSU Board of Trustees member speaks out supporting Greek life following the tragic loss of student Stone Foltz
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble