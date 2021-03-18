Advertisement

TARTA to provide free rides to mass vaccination site

TARTA is offering free rides to the Lucas County mass vaccination site starting March 23.
TARTA is offering free rides to the Lucas County mass vaccination site starting March 23.
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is partnering with TARTA to provide transportation to the county’s mass vaccination site.

Starting March 23, Lucas County residents can get a free ride from the TARTA hub to the Lucas County Recreation Center for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Eric Zgodzinski, TLCHD Health Commissioner, said it’s a way to increase access to vaccines. He said additional details will be provided in the coming days.

The partnership comes as other entities work to make the vaccine available to as many people as possible. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Rides for Community Immunity program last week, which provides funding for local transit agencies to make sure every eligible Ohioan who wants a shot can get one.

