Two sobriety checkpoints scheduled for this weekend in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the OVI Task Force are announcing two sobriety checkpoints for this weekend.

The checkpoints will be at 1470 S. McCord Rd. and 2100 S. Holland Sylvania Rd. from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday night into Saturday morning.

The checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force.

