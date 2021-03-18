Advertisement

Two sobriety checkpoints scheduled for this weekend in Lucas County

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a busy street in Albuquerque, N.M. Lucas County will have two sobriety checkpoints set up this weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)(KFYR)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and the OVI Task Force are announcing two sobriety checkpoints for this weekend.

The checkpoints will be at 1470 S. McCord Rd. and 2100 S. Holland Sylvania Rd. from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday night into Saturday morning.

The checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force.

