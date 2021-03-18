Advertisement

Website names Ottawa Hills as second best place to live in Ohio

Ottawa Hills was named the second-best place to live in Ohio by the website Niche.com.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A website came out with a comprehensive ranking of best places to live in Ohio, and the Toledo area is well represented.

Niche.com had five communities ranked in its top 100, with Ottawa Hills checking in at No. 2. Perrysburg was No. 24, Sylvania was 41st, Bluffton was 82nd, Waterville 90th, and Maumee 99th.

The website used several factors to provide an assessment of the overall livability of an area, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Oakwood, a suburb of Dayton, was ranked No. 1 on the list. Along with Ottawa Hills, rounding out the top 10 were Shaker Heights, Madeira, Granville, Bexley, Solon, Montgomery, Blue Ash, and Dublin.

You can check out the rankings here.

