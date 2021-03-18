YouTube’s TikTok competitor hits US

(CNN) – YouTube’s TikTok competitor is coming.

The new phone app is called Shorts.

It has many of the same features as TikTok and targets social media creators.

It’s been around for some time in India, where YouTube has been beta testing the software.

This week in India we’re launching an early beta of YouTube Shorts, a new way to discover, watch and create short, vertical videos on the YouTube app.



Even if you don't live in India, you can still upload your short videos today. Learn more → https://t.co/6VySxIwMB9 pic.twitter.com/M0jXHoJkki — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) September 14, 2020

The short-form video creation tool is now starting to roll out in the United States.

It joins a crowded field of competitors trying to chip away at TikTok’s market share, especially after concerns about the company’s Chinese ownership arose.

Instagram has Reels, Snapchat has Spotlight and Reddit owns Dubsmash.

All are trying to target the next generation of influencers and become popular with young users.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.