52 in 60 seconds! WLS 7th grader holds Guinness world record for free throws

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ava Pietras, a seventh grader at Jefferson Junior High, utilized her time during quarantine to make her mark in the Guinness Book of World Records. The idea stemmed from watching her trainer, Anthony Miracola, capture four world records of his own.

“After Anthony broke the men’s he gave me the idea to break the women’s so I looked into it. It was at 40 and I said “okay that’s doable.” In my first try, I got 36 and I knew I was going to break it,” said Pietras.

Miracola and Pietras spent the next three months preparing to break the record by working on her shooting form, accuracy, and speed. In November of 2020, Pietras saw her hard work pay off when the middle schooler knocked down 52 free throws in one minute to become the new record holder for most free throws in a minute by a female.

“She’s a great kid and deserves the credit. I hope that it’s a stepping stone for her to take her basketball game to another level. I think the hard work and dedication paid off and I’m just happy to see it come to fruition for her,” said Miracola.

Pietras already has her eyes set on achieving another record: draining the most three pointers in one minute.

