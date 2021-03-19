Amazon hiring more full-time workers for S. Reynolds Rd. and Rossford facilities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new Amazon Delivery Station on South Reynolds Rd. and the Rossford fulfillment center are actively hiring for newly created full-time jobs.

Candidates can learn more about both opportunities and apply online at this link, TEXT CODE is TOLNOW to 77088.

Opportunities include full-time warehouse associates making $15 per hour with day-one benefits, as well as independent contractors as Amazon Flex Drivers delivering packages for $22 per hour.

