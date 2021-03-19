BGSU enlists outside investigator after alleged hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has enlisted the help of an outside investigator following an alleged hazing incident that ended in the death of student Stone Foltz in early March. According to an e-mail sent to students of the university, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has agreed to appoint former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers as special counsel for the investigation. DeVillers has most recently worked on the case against former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder for his alleged role in the ongoing scandal surrounding House Bill 6.

The appointment is part of what BGSU President Rodney Rogers is calling a “thorough and fair investigation, seeking the truth and facts, and holding all students and groups responsible.” The university is also working with local law enforcement to investigate the circumstances surrounding Foltz’s death, the cause of which is still under investigation by the coroner’s office.

Following his death, BGSU placed the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on interim suspension and removed the Greek letters from their on-campus house. All of Greek Life on campus has since been barred from recruiting activities and social events. Meanwhile, state and federal lawmakers have introduced new and updated legislation aimed at curbing hazing on college campuses and increasing penalties for those who engage in it and BGSU students have come together for protests and round table discussions.

