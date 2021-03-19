Advertisement

Bringing humanity to the community through backpacks

By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local group is on a mission to make life easier for the less fortunate, one backpack at a time.

The group called Backpacks for Humans started in July 2020 with ice-cold water, and the tremendous response led the team to think bigger. A month later, they gave out 200 backpacks with survival gear, food, and hygiene products.

Since then, volunteers meet at Uptown Green Park almost every weekend to hand out the essentials, but the movement goes even deeper.

By getting to know people on an individual level, volunteers can connect community members in need with further resources, including mental health support, shelter, addiction counseling, and more.

If you would like to learn more about Backpacks for Humans go to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Two sobriety checkpoints scheduled for this weekend in Lucas County
Two charged with possession of meth in Findlay drug bust.
Two arrested in Thursday morning drug bust
One of the biggest projects is the renovation of Fort Industry Square
Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment

Latest News

Backpacks for Humans revolutionizes community support
Backpacks for Humans revolutionizes community support
Amazon Air gateway at Toledo Express
Amazon Air gateway at Toledo Express
Directions Credit Union concerns
Directions Credit Union concerns
Ava Pietras
Ava Pietras