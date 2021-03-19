Bringing humanity to the community through backpacks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local group is on a mission to make life easier for the less fortunate, one backpack at a time.

The group called Backpacks for Humans started in July 2020 with ice-cold water, and the tremendous response led the team to think bigger. A month later, they gave out 200 backpacks with survival gear, food, and hygiene products.

Since then, volunteers meet at Uptown Green Park almost every weekend to hand out the essentials, but the movement goes even deeper.

By getting to know people on an individual level, volunteers can connect community members in need with further resources, including mental health support, shelter, addiction counseling, and more.

If you would like to learn more about Backpacks for Humans go to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.