Churches ready for return of Easter services

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in modern history, churches had to shut their doors due to COVID. But a year later the pews are slowly filling up again.

Monsignor Michael Billian from Sylvania St. Joseph Parish says “That was for a good few months, even Easter last year.” Monsignor Billian says most churches were quickly able to make the transition to online services, which kept parishioners connected until the doors could open on a limited basis. “A church that held a little over a thousand people now was down to tops 300 to 350 people.”

But most churches are open for Easter Services this year which is more than many were thinking would happen.

Many churches like Epworth United Methodist are adding services to accommodate the smaller crowds while serving as many people as they can.

Sr. Pastor Dr. Stephen Lowell Swisher says safety has taken on an entire department. “We partnered with our local hospitals we got the same diffusers they use to disinfect. We have a volunteer group that comes in every weekend before each service in between each service they’re wiping down the doors they’re wiping down the pew services.”

