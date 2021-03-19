Advertisement

Driver who hit bike-riding sheriff accused of shopping and driving

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is recovering after a hit-and-run driver struck him while he was riding a bicycle.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is recovering after a hit-and-run driver struck him while he was riding a bicycle.(Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old woman who was using her phone to shop while driving hit a sheriff as he rode his bike in central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Friday that the woman is in custody, charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.

The collision was recorded on video by a Waste Pro truck whose driver stopped to help.

Chitwood says he suffered a broken leg, bumps, cuts and bruises in the collision, which broke off the car’s mirror.

She claimed she hit a mailbox until a deputy told her family it was the sheriff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

