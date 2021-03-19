Advertisement

Food truck raises money for families of fallen TPD officers

SLYD3RZ Street Bistro says it plans to donate half of the day’s sales
SLYD3RZ Street Bistro says it plans to donate half of the day’s sales
SLYD3RZ Street Bistro says it plans to donate half of the day’s sales(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The greater Toledo community continues to pay tribute to the two Toledo Police officers that lost their lives in the line of duty. Friday, dozens of officers and members of the community filled up on local eats while doing just that.

SLYD3RZ Street Bistro stopped by the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association on Franklin Ave. for a food truck fundraiser. The owner says half of all the money made in Friday’s sales will go back to the families of fallen Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker.

“Families are in need,” said Lisa Bragg, owner of SLYD3RZ. “They suffer a lot in crisis after they lose a loved one. Sometimes they don’t have the resources at the moment that they need them and we’re hoping this will support them.”

The food truck just started business this month. They served up slider sandwiches, tots, chips, and more to the long lines Friday.

Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a standoff on Fulton St. on January 18, 2021, which also resulted in the death of the suspect. Officer Anthony Dia was killed on July 4, 2020, while responding to a disturbance at the Home Depot on W. Alexis.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The High Level Bridge was closed Thursday night, March 18, after a woman climbed the northeast...
Rescue crews save woman who climbed Toledo bridge for Instagram selfie
Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Two sobriety checkpoints scheduled for this weekend in Lucas County
Two charged with possession of meth in Findlay drug bust.
Two arrested in Thursday morning drug bust

Latest News

Getting the greenlight for moving desks closer together will make re-opening classrooms to...
Schools welcome social distancing switch, from 6 feet down to 3 feet
Hackers threaten to makes emails public
Hackers threaten to makes emails public
Nationwide, FAFSA filings have fallen 9% since this time last year.
FAFSA filings down locally and nationwide
UAW members, families take part in closed vaccination group
Ternion Training and Education Center offers more than a half dozen programs.
Toledo has a new training and education center to help resident gain employable skills