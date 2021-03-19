Food truck raises money for families of fallen TPD officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The greater Toledo community continues to pay tribute to the two Toledo Police officers that lost their lives in the line of duty. Friday, dozens of officers and members of the community filled up on local eats while doing just that.

SLYD3RZ Street Bistro stopped by the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association on Franklin Ave. for a food truck fundraiser. The owner says half of all the money made in Friday’s sales will go back to the families of fallen Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker.

“Families are in need,” said Lisa Bragg, owner of SLYD3RZ. “They suffer a lot in crisis after they lose a loved one. Sometimes they don’t have the resources at the moment that they need them and we’re hoping this will support them.”

The food truck just started business this month. They served up slider sandwiches, tots, chips, and more to the long lines Friday.

Officer Brandon Stalker was killed during a standoff on Fulton St. on January 18, 2021, which also resulted in the death of the suspect. Officer Anthony Dia was killed on July 4, 2020, while responding to a disturbance at the Home Depot on W. Alexis.

