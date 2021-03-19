Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Toledo Humane Society searching for owner of severely neglected dog

Toledo Humane Society
Toledo Humane Society(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is looking for answers around a severely neglected dog found by its Cruelty Investigators near a west Toledo mobile home park on Wednesday.

The dog, who they’ve named Parsley, was found loose near the Westbrook Village Mobile Home Park in the 5700 block of Angola. She was unable to move or walk and was extremely emaciated, dehydrated, and suffering from several fractures in her pelvis and a fractured femur.

⚠️⚠️ CRUELTY INVESTIGATION: CAUTION/TW: DISTURBING IMAGES ⚠️⚠️ Do you know this sweet girl? We hope you do. This sweet...

Posted by Toledo Humane Society on Friday, March 19, 2021

THS is looking for information on who Parsley’s owner could be. If you recognize this dog, call the THS cruelty department directly at 419-891-9777, or file a report online at https://toledohumane.org/animal-cruelty. All reports remain confidential.

If you would like to donate to Parsley’s care and recovery, consider making a donation online at toledohumane.org/give.

