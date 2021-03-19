Advertisement

I-475 SB reopens following four car accident

An OHGO traffic camera shows a closure on I-475 SB at Hill Ave.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475 South is reopened following a four-car accident that forces the Ohio State Highway Patrol to close the roadway at Hill Avenue Friday afternoon. Traffic during the closure was backed up to at least Central Avenue and into the I-475/US-20 split.

Traffic on the northbound side also experienced delays from Hill Ave.

Currently, there are no details as to the cause of the accident, but OSHP says there are injuries. 13abc will update with those details when they become available.

