Advertisement

Law enforcement, parents stress teen driving safety

Study finds speeding top factor in deadly teen crashes
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The weather is getting warmer. With spring at our doorstep, that means more people will be hitting the roads -- and that includes new teen drivers. But there’s a statistic that’s weighing on many minds.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association -- in a five-year period -- nearly 5,000 teens died in crashes because of speeding.

“Be aware, be safe,” says Fostoria mom, Amy Stewart. Her daughter Carolyn has been behind the wheel for just a few months now, so safety is always on her mind. “I always say, oh, I worry about myself driving, I worry about Carolyn driving. Well, I worry more about other people driving.”

“We’re always out there looking for the safety of others, of everyone on the road,” says Sgt. Ryan Purpura with Ohio State Highway Patrol. “We will continue to educate the motor public, continue to educate the teens. We’ll still go out to the driving schools and talk to people.”

Michigan State Police tell 13abc, they’ve got their eyes trained on the roads to keep crashes as bay. Lt. Brian Oleksyk says the key is being visible. “I have a team of 13 guys, on a day to day basis they’re out there -- on the freeways especially -- where our main goal is to reduce and prevent traffic crashes. And we do that by being highly visible.”

Both troopers and state police tell us the outcome ultimately lies in the responsibility of the teen driver, and that parents can help encourage safety at all times.

It’s important for parents to do their research to see what tools work best for training their teen drivers.

So what are some resources to keep your teen safe?

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shoots self during police confrontation in funeral home parking lot
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Darryl Elston is accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car.
Man accused of hitting two Toledo Police officers with a stolen car
One of the biggest projects is the renovation of Fort Industry Square
Downtown Toledo is the site of huge investment

Latest News

Churches change after covid
Churches ready for return of Easter services
Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith during the pandemic Clients are coming back to...
Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith, small business loans to survive pandemic
In a statement, BGSU board member Howard Traul explains “The problem is not fraternities but...
BGSU Board of Trustees member speaks out supporting Greek life following the tragic loss of student Stone Foltz
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble