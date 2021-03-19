Law enforcement, parents stress teen driving safety
Study finds speeding top factor in deadly teen crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The weather is getting warmer. With spring at our doorstep, that means more people will be hitting the roads -- and that includes new teen drivers. But there’s a statistic that’s weighing on many minds.
According to the Governors Highway Safety Association -- in a five-year period -- nearly 5,000 teens died in crashes because of speeding.
“Be aware, be safe,” says Fostoria mom, Amy Stewart. Her daughter Carolyn has been behind the wheel for just a few months now, so safety is always on her mind. “I always say, oh, I worry about myself driving, I worry about Carolyn driving. Well, I worry more about other people driving.”
“We’re always out there looking for the safety of others, of everyone on the road,” says Sgt. Ryan Purpura with Ohio State Highway Patrol. “We will continue to educate the motor public, continue to educate the teens. We’ll still go out to the driving schools and talk to people.”
Michigan State Police tell 13abc, they’ve got their eyes trained on the roads to keep crashes as bay. Lt. Brian Oleksyk says the key is being visible. “I have a team of 13 guys, on a day to day basis they’re out there -- on the freeways especially -- where our main goal is to reduce and prevent traffic crashes. And we do that by being highly visible.”
Both troopers and state police tell us the outcome ultimately lies in the responsibility of the teen driver, and that parents can help encourage safety at all times.
It’s important for parents to do their research to see what tools work best for training their teen drivers.
So what are some resources to keep your teen safe?
- Ohio: “Teach Your Teen to Drive” website; Guide for parents to assist in teaching teens what to do when behind the wheel
- Michigan: “Teen Drivers & safety” website; MI’s Graduated Driver Licensing: A Guide for Parents to assist in teaching teens what to do when behind the wheel
- Traffic Safety of Lucas County group: Facebook, Rollin’ Smart Initiative
- Apple iPhone users: “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature (available for iOS 11 and later)
- Depending on the make and model of your car, there are settings that can be used on the vehicle itself. (Ex: Ford MyKey and GM’s Teen Driver key)
- MI Technology Resources for Safe Driving (includes paid and free apps/software to keep you safe behind the wheel)
- App supported by StateFarm insurance: RoadReady (App tracks your teen’s driving progress and offers advices for both the teen and parent)
- App partnered with the Child Rescue Coalition: MamaBear (family app that not only monitors location and driving speed, but also social media use among other topics)
- Life360 App: lets family members see how fast people in their circle are driving, how much battery their cell phones have, and much more
