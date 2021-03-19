Advertisement

Lenawee Co. announces easier process to schedule COVID vaccination appointments

COVID vaccine appointments are now easier for Lenawee County residents.
COVID vaccine appointments are now easier for Lenawee County residents.(City of Valdosta)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Health Department is making it easier for residents to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and continuing every Tuesday afterward, residents can log onto the county website and schedule a vaccination appointment. There is also no longer a need for a preregistration process.

Appointments will be on a first-come, first-served basis. After answering a series of questions, users can then select an appointment time. Users should then print off their appointment registration form and take it to their appointment.

The county-run clinics are held in the Merchants Building at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds. Please stay in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment.

If you do not have internet, or otherwise need assistance in scheduling your appointment, please call our vaccine hotline at 517-264-4501 for assistance.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Two sobriety checkpoints scheduled for this weekend in Lucas County
Two charged with possession of meth in Findlay drug bust.
Two arrested in Thursday morning drug bust
Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767, photographed on August 8, 2016 from Wolfe Air Learjet 25B by Chad...
Amazon Air now operating out of Toledo Express

Latest News

Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
Ozlem Tureci founder of the BioNTech company speaks during an interview with the Associated...
Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer
Double Rainbow at Comerica Park in Detroit. Taken 4-21-15. Photo credit: Charlie Doherty.
Michigan announces increased capacity at outdoor events
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo, a mother and daughter receive a COVID-19 vaccination...
Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday