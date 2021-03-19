Lenawee Co. announces easier process to schedule COVID vaccination appointments

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Health Department is making it easier for residents to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and continuing every Tuesday afterward, residents can log onto the county website and schedule a vaccination appointment. There is also no longer a need for a preregistration process.

Appointments will be on a first-come, first-served basis. After answering a series of questions, users can then select an appointment time. Users should then print off their appointment registration form and take it to their appointment.

The county-run clinics are held in the Merchants Building at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds. Please stay in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment.

If you do not have internet, or otherwise need assistance in scheduling your appointment, please call our vaccine hotline at 517-264-4501 for assistance.

