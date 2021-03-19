Advertisement

Local Salon and Boutique owners relied on faith, small business loans to survive pandemic

By Kristian Brown
Published: Mar. 18, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a year since hair salons and boutiques were forced to close their doors because of the pandemic.

Doug Keetion is the owner of Studio 329 Salon Suites. He says his clients are starting to come back.

Same scenario for his wife Curtina Keetion. She owns K’Janee Boutique.

“I am blessed to be still open because there are a lot of big companies and big stores that have closed and I am still open,” Curtina Kettion said.

“I am very optimistic about the future as we move into the spring and summer but we cannot let our guard down, we need to get the vaccine, and wear our masks,” Doug Keetion said.

The Keetions say relied on small business grants to stay afloat and their faith.

