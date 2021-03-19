Local soldier surprises his children after serving overseas for nearly a year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is a day that has been months in the making for a Monroe County family. William Bruck is back home after serving overseas for nearly a year, and our cameras were rolling for an emotional reunion with his family.

The gym at State Line Christian School was full of laughter and happiness Friday. It was the moment the entire Bruck family has been waiting for since last May.

“I am very thankful, so very thankful to be home,” says William.

William just finished a 10-month tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Syria and Iraq.

“This is my fourth tour of duty, and it doesn’t get any easier,” says William. “Every time it seems harder. So it is even more exciting to be home.”

William and his wife Natalie have nine children. Three of them attend State Line Christian. The kids had no idea why they were called out of class. In fact, Natalie says it took them a moment to even realize who was standing in front of them.

“They said is that papa? They just couldn’t believe it.”

Once she knew what was happening,12-year-old Alice couldn’t contain her excitement

“I just ran out and hugged him,” she says. “I am so happy.”

William and his team worked on health and safety improvements at bases throughout Syria and Iraq.

“I was happy to do both large and small scale projects,” he says. “Hopefully, we made improvements and helped save lives too. I did my part.”

William says he’s now focused on making up for lost time after missing so many milestones.

“You name the holiday, and you miss it for the entire year,” he explains. “When you come home you see your kids are taller. The one who couldn’t walk when you left, is now walking. You come home and see all the changes and realize you missed it all.”

William says in the end, the sacrifices he and his family have made are all worth it. A family that is so grateful for this day.

“It fills my heart. I am excited but it also makes me emotional. It is all culminating in one day,” says Natalie.

