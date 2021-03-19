Advertisement

Madness! Buckeyes upset by #15 Oral Roberts

(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a Cinderella every year. Unfortunately, the Ohio State Buckeyes just so happened to be playing against her.

OSU fell to #15 Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, losing in overtime 75-72.

Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds, but the shot would not fall.

The Golden Eagles, which became just the 9th 15-seed to knock out a two-seed in the tournament’s history, were led by junior forward Kevin Obanor who scored 30 points in the game. Sophomore guard Max Abmas scored 29.

It was the first win in the tournament for Oral Roberts since 1974. They’ll play Florida in the second round.

