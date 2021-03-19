Advertisement

Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask

By KTRK Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas restaurant manager is recovering after being stabbed by a man who refused to wear a mask.

Police say James Schulz, 53, entered a Jack in the Box restaurant Wednesday night without a face mask.

Staff asked Schulz to wear a mask or use the drive-thru.

“The male belligerently refused and said they did not want to serve him because he was homeless,” Chief of League City Police Gary Ratliff said.

He started to walk out, but when the manager turned his back, Schulz tackled and stabbed him.

The manager was taken to a hospital with three stab wounds to the arm and the torso. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, police have issued an arrest warrant for Schulz.

“There’s no reason to let it get to that point. You can refuse to do business at those locations or whatever it is you choose to do, but there is no reason to result to aggressive behavior like this,” Ratliff said.

