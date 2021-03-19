March 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and breezy today with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 40s. Spring arrives on Saturday with a high in the middle 50s. Sunday will be sunny with a high in the low to middle 60s. Most of next week will be in the middle to upper 60s with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

