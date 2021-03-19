Michigan announces increased capacity at outdoor events

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials in Michigan announced Friday that outdoor stadiums and arenas will be allowed to have up to a 20% capacity.

The update provided Friday also increased testing for Michiganders ages 13-19, ensuring athletes can safely participate in sports. More information on the program is available on the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus website.

The changes to the Order go into effect Monday and remain in effect through April 19.

“Today’s action is an important step towards normalcy, but there’s still more work to do,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “As always, mask up, maintain social distancing and wash your hands. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus so we can end this pandemic together. By April 5, all Michiganders will be eligible for the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is the most effective way to protect you and your family from the virus, and I urge all Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available to you.”

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, said more than 3.2 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in Michigan.

“While we are still very much fighting this pandemic and seeing concerning trends in new cases and hospitalizations, we are making these incremental steps that align with CDC guidance,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Gatherings at outdoor stadiums and arenas are increased to 20% of the venue’s capacity if the site:

• Establishes an infection control plan that complies with the protocols included in MDHHS’s document entitled Enhanced Outdoor Stadium and Arena Guidance.

• Posts the mitigation plan publicly.

• Sends infection control plans to the local health department and MDHHS at least seven days before scheduled events.

• Administers a testing program as specified in MDHHS’s Guidance for Athletics for all players.

The state’s positivity rate has increased for four weeks to 6.2%, which is up nearly 200% from the mid-February low but still below the December high of 19.4%. Officials said the presence of more infectious variants, such as the B 1.1.7 variant, threatens the progress in control of the epidemic.

Statewide cases are down to 172.9 cases per million from the peak of 737.8 cases per million in mid-November. Hospital capacity is now at 4.9%, down considerably from the 19.6% peak in early December.

And, to ensure consistency with recently issued CDC guidance, fully vaccinated individuals may now participate in residential gatherings with other fully vaccinated individuals without wearing a mask.

