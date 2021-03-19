Toledo has a new training and education center to help resident gain employable skills

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo residents have a new option to gain employable skills and training.

Ternion Training and Education Center is enrolling now.

“I want the community to understand that they can go to school and get quality training without being in debt and that’s the ultimate goal,” Stephanie Boutte, President of Ternion Training and Education Center said.

Ternion Training and Education Center is enrolling now in the following programs:

• Fiber Optics Technician

• Medical Assistant

• Computerized Accounting Specialist

• Network and Computer Systems Administrator

• Phlebotomy

• Computerized Office Administration

For more details go to www.ternionschools.com

