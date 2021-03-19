Toledo man sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for abduction and assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Luis Ortiz was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday in connection with holding a woman and her four children against their will in October.

Ortiz, 22, changed an initial not guilty plea to an Alford plea, and was convicted in Lucas County Court of abduction and assault.

Ortiz was taken into custody on Oct. 13 at his home in the 1200 block of N. Erie after trying to flee from police.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment of unspecified injuries.

