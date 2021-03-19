UT getting back to normal, in-person classes return this summer and fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo announced Friday that it was preparing for more traditional summer and fall terms, including on-campus housing.

Citing the state of Ohio’s recent announcement that all individuals over 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine March 29, UT expects to return to a traditional academic course schedule this summer and fall, offering most courses in-person in the fall.

Online and hybrid courses will continue to be offered.

“I can’t thank our campus community enough for their commitment to our Rocket Prevention Principles throughout the pandemic. We have successfully navigated this public health crisis keeping our campus safe without sacrificing our high academic standards or commitment to student success,” said UToledo President Gregory Postel.

It’s been a year since The University of Toledo went remote after the state of Ohio officially shut down operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some on-campus activities have already resumed, and the university announced it would have in-person graduation ceremonies in May.

Current students are encouraged to schedule a meeting with their academic advisor as Fall 2021 registration opens March 24 for seniors. Students may also contact Rocket Solution Central at rocketsolutioncentral@utoledo.edu or call 419.530.8700 for assistance with class registration, financial aid and billing.

