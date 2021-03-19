Rescue crews save woman who climbed Toledo bridge for Instagram selfie

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The High Level Bridge was shut down Thursday night when Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were called to help a woman who had climbed the bridge to take a selfie.

According to TFRD, the 23-year-old woman was trying to take a photo for Instagram but called her friends and told them she was too scared to get down. They then called for assistance and rescue crews came out to help.

Thirteen units from Toledo Fire & Rescue and seven units from Toledo Police responded to the scene. The woman was arrested by Toledo Police and charged with inducing panic. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

The High Level Bridge was closed Thursday night, March 18, after a woman climbed the northeast tower. (WTVG)

According to a statement from TFRD, two rescuers ascended the northeast tower on a cable due to low overnight temperatures and gusting winds. Those two rescued the woman and helped her down while three additional rescuers ascended the internal tower ladder to assist. The team then put the woman in a harness and helped her to the ground.

“We’re thankful that no one was injured during this rescue but can’t stress enough the danger that this individual put themselves in as well as the rescuers who had to come to her aid,” said a TFRD representative in a statement. “The takeaway from this incident is that you should never bypass safety systems designed to keep people out and finally, stay off the bridge.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.