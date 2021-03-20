Advertisement

13abc Vaccine Tracker: 3/19

Northwest Ohio trending above state’s pace for vaccinations
By Josh Croup
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As of Friday, more than 1.5 million Ohioans have completed their coronavirus vaccination process, accounting for 13.02% of the state’s total population.

Ohio expanded eligibility Thursday to include the general population aged 40 and above. It will expand to every Ohioan age 16 and older on March 29.

Northwest Ohio is above the state’s pace for vaccinations, with 14.3% of the population fully vaccinated. That includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties.

For more, watch the 13abc Vaccine Tracker Facebook Live video below.

13abc Vaccine Tracker 3/19

Northwest Ohio is trending above the rest of the state in COVID-19 vaccinations. Josh Croup is at the Action News Now Streaming Center with a look at who is getting the shots.

Posted by 13abc on Friday, March 19, 2021

