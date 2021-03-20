13abc Vaccine Tracker: 3/19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As of Friday, more than 1.5 million Ohioans have completed their coronavirus vaccination process, accounting for 13.02% of the state’s total population.

Ohio expanded eligibility Thursday to include the general population aged 40 and above. It will expand to every Ohioan age 16 and older on March 29.

Northwest Ohio is above the state’s pace for vaccinations, with 14.3% of the population fully vaccinated. That includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties.

For more, watch the 13abc Vaccine Tracker Facebook Live video below.

