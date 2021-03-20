Advertisement

3/20: Dan’s Saturday Morning Forecast

50s for the first day of spring, 60s for the rest of the week
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We officially rolled into spring at 5:37am, and the first weekend of the season looks great! Highs in the mid-50s Saturday (cooler along the shoreline thanks to a lake breeze), and about 5-10° warmer Sunday. Those highs in the 60s will persist through the rest of the week. Our next chance of rain arrives for the midweek -- 30-40mph gusts possible Wednesday -- with the bulk of the rainfall expected Thursday.

