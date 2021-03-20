Advertisement

Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive at Toledo Express Airport

Dogs rescued from Chine meat trade
Dogs rescued from Chine meat trade(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 60 dogs, rescued from slaughterhouses and the meat trade in China, arrived by plane to Toledo Express Airport Saturday afternoon.

According to Jessica Potting, with Buckeye Bulldog Rescue, the 62 dogs were among more than 100 newly-rescued dogs that arrived to Los Angles International Airport from China earlier this week.

Dogs rescued from China meat trade
Dogs rescued from China meat trade(WTVG)

Many of the dogs saved include bulldogs, French bulldogs, and pugs.

Dogs rescued from China meat trade
Dogs rescued from China meat trade(WTVG)

Potting tells 13abc the dogs will now go to several different shelters for care and treatment, including: Buckeye Bulldog Rescue, Poppy’s Wish Foundation, Dogs Unlimited Rescue, Kentuckiana Pug, Buffalo Pug rescue, and SNORT.

